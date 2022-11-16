Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 270,340 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270,340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

