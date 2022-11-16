Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Blackstone worth $47,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 21.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 18.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 236,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock worth $115,006,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

