Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 172,658 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

