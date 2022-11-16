Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $32,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $230.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.34 and a 200-day moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

