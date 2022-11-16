Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $43.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $43,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VDC opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.00 and a 200-day moving average of $187.10.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.