Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $43.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 407.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $43,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

