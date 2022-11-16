Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $34.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $34,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

