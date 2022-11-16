Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $33.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $33,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $240.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.