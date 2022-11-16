Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $50,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,683,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 149,195 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

