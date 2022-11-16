Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,349 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $36,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFM stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

