Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 74,952 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $46,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

