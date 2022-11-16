Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,567,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
