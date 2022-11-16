Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,263 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.7% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 177,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 443,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,003 shares during the period. Finally, Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 849,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,779,368. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

