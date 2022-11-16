Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group now has a $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00. Advance Auto Parts traded as low as $154.00 and last traded at $155.84, with a volume of 31950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 15.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.99.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

