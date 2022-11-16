Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.94.

NYSE:AAP opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.99.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

