Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $345.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.39.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

