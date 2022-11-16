Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor Sells 9,955 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Chen Schor sold 500 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Chen Schor sold 952 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $17,136.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19.

On Friday, September 9th, Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 4.7% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

