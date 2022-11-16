Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor Sells 9,955 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, Chen Schor sold 500 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $9,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Chen Schor sold 952 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $17,136.00.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 4.7% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

