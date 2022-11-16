Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADEVF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 83.00 to 78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 123.00 to 114.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

