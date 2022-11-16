Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Trading Down 1.1%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 149,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,237,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Addentax Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83.

Addentax Group Corp. engages in international supply chain management consulting service, which focuses on the textile and garments industry. It operates through the following segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Epidemic Prevention Supplies, and Property Management and Subleasing. The Garment Manufacturing segment is composed of sales made principally to wholesaler located in the People’s Republic of China.

