Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

ATVI stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

