Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 21,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. 329,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

