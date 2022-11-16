Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.63

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,670.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 488,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 57.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 72,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after buying an additional 118,024 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

