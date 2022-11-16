Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

