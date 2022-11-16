Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,800 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 727,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAQC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 90,663 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 200,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Performance

AAQC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Accelerate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.01.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

