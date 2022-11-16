Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.28. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 16,291 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.