ABCMETA Trading Down 30.8% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $89.80 million and $24,111.71 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,804.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021852 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00244192 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00087754 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,263.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.