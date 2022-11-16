ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,705,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 185,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 36,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
ABB Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB (ABB)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.