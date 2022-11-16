ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,705,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 185,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 36,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

