Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 37,200 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, October 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $62.11. 717,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.