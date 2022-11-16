Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 37,200 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.
Sprout Social Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $62.11. 717,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
