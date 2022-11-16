8,282 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,077,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,312,000 after buying an additional 187,937 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 31.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 44,108 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

