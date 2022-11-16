794 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 794 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Performance

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $305.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.