435,000 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,922,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.49. 1,314,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.45 and its 200-day moving average is $293.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.