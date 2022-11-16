3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 494.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

