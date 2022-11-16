30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance
30429 has a 1 year low of C$5.93 and a 1 year high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$36.68 million during the quarter.
