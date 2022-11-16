2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.22. 2U shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 6,556 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 235.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of 2U by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 51.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 175,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 59,527 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

