20,730 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Purchased by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Icapital Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

