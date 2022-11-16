18,104 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

