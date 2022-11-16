1,100 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.14. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.