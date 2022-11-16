10,722 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.