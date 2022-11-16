10,561 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. King Wealth owned about 0.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 750 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at $993,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,063. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $729.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

