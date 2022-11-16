102,485 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 207,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

