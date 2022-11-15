Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.71.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

