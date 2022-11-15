Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.52.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

