ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $4.75 dividend. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 72.46%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $162,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $247,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

