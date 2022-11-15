Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 617 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,135. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

