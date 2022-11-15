Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 121,855 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,855 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,849,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,629,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

