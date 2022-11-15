Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $37,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000.

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 84,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,364. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

