Yorktown Energy Partners VII L.P. Lowers Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Yorktown Energy Partners VII L.P. lessened its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,429,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,519,781 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 91.6% of Yorktown Energy Partners VII L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Yorktown Energy Partners VII L.P. owned about 0.31% of Southwestern Energy worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

SWN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 452,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,981,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

