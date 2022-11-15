Yijing Brentano Sells 1,104 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Yijing Brentano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Yijing Brentano sold 287 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $15,908.41.
Gentherm Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $72.91. 211,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,534. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $99.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.
About Gentherm
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
