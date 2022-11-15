Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 52,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 740,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Yatsen Stock Up 15.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $581.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
