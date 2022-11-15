Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $8.09 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,000. Biohaven comprises about 1.3% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,821,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Biohaven by 177.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 617,356 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 259.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 494,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 31,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,862. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

